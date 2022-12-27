New Bajaj Dominar 160 & Dominar 200 launched, but there’s a catch!

The new Bajaj Dominar 160 and the Dominar 200 have been launched officially. However, there’s a catch! Read along to find out all the details about these motorcycles.

Bajaj Auto has officially introduced the new Dominar 160 and the Dominar 200. However, these motorcycles have been launched in Brazil and not in the Indian market. Take a closer look and one can easily notice that these are re-branded versions of the Pulsar NS 160 and the NS 200 that are already on sale in our country.

Bajaj Dominar 160, Dominar 200: What’s new?

The Brazilian-spec Dominar 160 and the Dominar 200 look completely identical to the Pulsar NS 160 and the NS 200 that are on sale in India. The only differences include the Dominar badging on the body panels and the addition of USD (up-side down) forks. In India, these motorcycles get conventional telescopic front forks.

Bajaj Dominar 160, Dominar 200: Specifications

The Bajaj Dominar 160 is powered by a 160.3cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 17 bhp and 14.6 Nm of torque. New Dominar 200, on the other hand, gets a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 24.1 bhp and 18.74 Nm of peak torque. Both of them come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

India-spec Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200

Bajaj Dominar 160, Dominar 200: Price

In Brazil, the Bajaj Dominar 160 is priced at 18,680 BRL (Brazilian Real) which equals to around 2,96, 685 INR (Indian Rupee). The Dominar 200 retails at 19,637 BRL (Brazilian Real) that converts to 3,12,142 INR (Indian Rupee). On the other hand, in India, the Pulsar NS 160 and the NS 200 are priced from Rs 1.25 lakh and Rs 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.