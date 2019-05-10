New Bajaj Avenger Street 160 ABS launched at a price of Rs 82,253: Cheaper, safer Avenger 180 replacement

Bajaj Auto has launched the new Avenger Street 160 ABS in India at a price of Rs 82,253 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Avenger Street 160 ABS has been launched in two colour options namely Ebony Black and Spicy Red. The new model takes its styling and design inspiration from the Avenger 180 which it replaces. Up front, the new Bajaj Avenger Street 160 ABS gets a new design headlamp with LED DRLs that enhances the appeal. Furthermore, the motorcycle gets new graphics with larger Insignia along with black alloy wheels and rubberized rear grab rail.

Watch our Bajaj Avenger 180 Street vs Suzuki Intruder 150 comparison review video here:

Since its introduction in 2005, the Bajaj Avenger has been a hit among the masses, especially the youngsters. The launch of the new generation models in the form of Street and Cruise range made the Avenger even more popular. Powering the new Bajaj Avenger 160 Street ABS is the same 160cc, single cylinder engine that powers the Pulsar NS160. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 15 bhp and 13.5 Nm. The engine is mated to a five-speed transmission. Braking on the new Bajaj Avenger Street 160 ABS is taken care of with the help of a 260mm disc brake up front along with a 130mm drum brake at the rear. The bike gets a single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) for added safety and better braking.

Commenting on the launch of the new Bajaj Avenger Street 160 ABS, Narayan Sundararaman, Vice President (Marketing) – Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto Ltd said that as the segment leader, Bajaj Auto believes in the strategy of differentiation and category expansion. Avenger Street 160 with ABS provides contemporary styling whilst retaining its classical roadster design. The discerning customer gets a definite step-up into the world of classic biking. This will open up choices to the entry-level sports customers.

