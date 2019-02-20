New Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 ABS spied testing: Launch expected next month

The new Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 has been recently spotted with ABS in India. All thanks to the new safety mandate, all two-wheelers having an engine displacement of 125cc and above need to be sold in India with an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) starting April 2019. On the other hand, two-wheelers having an engine displacement of below 125cc need to have a CBS (Combined Braking System) as mandatory starting the said month. The recently snapped test unit of the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 can be seen with a single channel ABS which means that the safety equipment operates on front wheel only. Apart from the addition of an ABS, there are no mechanical changes on the motorcycle. Powering the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 will be the same 220cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission.

The engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 19 bhp and 17.5 Nm. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks up front along with twin spring shock absorbers at the rear. The braking set up of the Avenger Cruise 220 consists of a 260mm disc brake up front along with a 130mm drum brake at the rear. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 is currently one of the most comfortable cruisers in India that you can buy under Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike offers a comfortable riding position and gets a pillion backrest that is a boon for long distance rides.

The new 2019 Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise ABS is expected to be launched in India next month. The new model is expected to be pricier than the non-ABS model by almost Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000. Bajaj is also working on the new generation Avenger that is expected to arrive by the year 2020 with a heavily revised styling along with some new features up its sleeve.

Image Source: Powerdrift