New and faster TVS Apache RR 310 launching soon: Watch out KTM RC390!

The new and improved TVS Apache RR 310 is set to be unveiled in India on 28th May. The company has started sending out invites for the first ride event for the motorcycle that will take place at the MMRT race track in Chennai. The teaser video of the upcoming 2019 TVS Apache RR 310 says that the bike is "crafted to be invisible" which hints that the motorcycle will be more powerful and faster than the model which is currently on sale. The TVS Apache RR 310 is launched in India in December 2017 and is set to receive its first major update towards the end of this month.

The upcoming 2019 TVS Apache RR 310 will get power from the same 313cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque of 34 bhp and 27 Nm. On the new model, expect an enhanced power output along with an ECU upgrade for the engine in the favour of better performance. Furthermore, you can also expect the motorcycle to come with a revised suspension set up and other updates for better handling.

On the visual front, the new 2019 TVS Apache RR 310 might get race inspired decals for a better appeal. Now, it remains to be seen if the company sells the faster RR 310 alongside the standard version or the bike replaces its predecessor. All thanks to the new performance upgrades, expected the price of the TVS Apache RR 310 to go up slightly over the current figure of Rs 2.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

The closest competitor for the TVS Apache RR 310 is the KTM RC 390 and the new model will certainly take this rivalry to another level. More details on the same to spill soon, so stay tuned with us for all the updates. Catch the latest auto news and reviews on our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Subscribe now!