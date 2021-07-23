New 2022 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 with R7-like face spied testing for the first time

The official launch of the new 2022 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 in India is expected to take place towards the end of this year.

Image Source: Abhinav Bhatt (YouTube)

Surprise surprise! Yamaha has started testing its upcoming YZF-R15 V4 in India. The test mules of the said model have been snapped testing very recently for the very first time somewhere near Delhi by a YouTuber – Abhinav Bhatt. The video was shot by a moving vehicle and add to that the fact that the test mules wore heavy camouflage, and hence, the exact design details are not visible. However, it is the front section of the motorcycle that will witness the majority of changes. Unlike the present-day model that gets sleek-looking twin LED headlamps, the upcoming 2022 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 will get a vertically stacked single-piece LED projector unit just like the R7.

Watch the upcoming Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 in action:

Now if that will look cool or not, that is more of a subject of debate but one thing is clear that the bike will get some heavy visual updates when it comes to the front fascia. The rear end though looks quite the same as the existing model. Moreover, if you look closely, the test mules sport conventional telescopic forks upfront and the same shall come with the final production-spec model as well. Internationally, the R15 employs upside-down forks, and needless to say, in typical Yamaha fashion, the inclusion of regular forks is done in order to keep the costs in check.

Yamaha YZF-15 V3 is currently on sale in India for a starting price of Rs 1,54,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Expect the new model to demand a slight premium and hence, could be priced at close to Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Official India launch is expected to take place towards the end of this year. Stay tuned with us for more updates. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel. Do let us know your thoughts on the new R15 V4!

Video source: Abhinav Bhatt (YouTube)

