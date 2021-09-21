2021 Yamaha R15 V4, R15M, Aerox 155 India Launch LIVE: Yamaha to drop three 155cc bombs today!

New Yamaha R15 V4 Price in India, Specs, Mileage, Photos: Yamaha Motor India is all set to launch not one, not two but three 155cc products in the country today. First, the company will be coming up with the new 2021 edition of its much-admired supersport – the R15. The bike in all certainty would be launched in two variants namely R15 and the more performance-oriented R15M. Now, what’s even more exciting is the fact that Yamaha will also be launching the Aerox 155 that will be the company’s flagship scooter. Until now, the Aprilia SR 160 and the SXR 160 have been the only sporty offerings in this segment and hence, the Aerox 155 will definitely spice up things further. The price of the Yamaha R15 V3 currently starts at Rs 1.57 lakh (ex-showroom) and the new model might demand a considerable premium in exchange for the changes on offer. On the other hand, we are expecting the Yamaha Aerox 155 to be priced close to the Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom) region.

