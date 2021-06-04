New 2021 Triumph Speed Twin listed on brand’s India website: Expected price, specs, key changes

The new 2021 Triumph Speed twin is more powerful and better equipped than before. Here is when you can expect to see it in India!

By:Updated: Jun 04, 2021 11:13 AM

 

The new 2021 Triumph Speed Twin was globally unveiled a couple of days back. Now, ahead of the official launch, the bike has been already listed on the brand’s official India website. Triumph Motorcycles has this tradition of bringing bikes to India soon after their global debut and we are hopeful that the same should happen with the new Speed Twin as well. In terms of design, the bike gets a few changes including new 17-inch wheels along with new anodized headlamp mounting brackets. Moreover, you get new brushed-aluminium mounts for the fenders while the rest of the bike remains the same when it comes to appearance.  Now, coming to the powertrain, the new 2021 Triumph Speed Twin draws power from a 1,200cc, parallel-twin engine that is now good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 100 hp and 112 Nm.

That said, while the power has seen an increment by 3 hp, the torque remains the same as before. In addition, the company says that it has also worked on the low and mid-range in the pursuit of offering better rideability. The engine is paired to a six-speed transmission system that gets a torque-assist clutch as well. The motor is now Euro5 compliant. The engine also gets three riding modes namely Rain, Road, and Sport and these have been updated for the new 2021 model. Speaking of cycle parts, there is a significant improvement here as the bike now gets new radially mounted Brembo M50 Monobloc calipers and hence, ditches the previous axially mounted brakes.

Also, with the bigger 320mm discs, expect the bike to deliver better stopping power. Moreover, the new Speed Twin now also ditches the conventional telescopic forks upfront and these have been replaced with fatter 43mm USD units by Marzocchi. The new 2021 Triumph Speed Twin has been launched globally at a starting price of £11,000 or Rs 11.3 lakh (on-road) in the UK. In India, the new model should cost a bit more compared to the outgoing one that used to retail at a price of Rs 9.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Expect an official launch here sometime by July or August this year.

