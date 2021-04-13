New 2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 unveiled with Steve McQueen special edition: Here’s what’s new

India launch of the new 2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 will likely take place next month. The bike is expected to be launched with a considerable premium over the price of the outgoing model.

The new 2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 BS6 has been finally unveiled. Alongside the new model, the British bike maker has also revealed the Steve McQueen edition and as the name suggests, this one is a special edition model limited to just 1,000 units worldwide. Apart from the special edition trim, the bike has been launched In two variants namely XC and XE. The 1,200cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine on the new 2021 model is now good for developing 89 hp of power at 7,250 rpm along with a peak torque of 110Nm at 4,500rpm. In comparison, the motor on the outgoing BS4 model used to develop the same power at a slightly higher 7,400rpm while the peak torque of 110Nm was rated at 3,950rpm. The engine continues to be mated to the same six-speed transmission with an assist clutch just like before.

The new 2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 gets a ride-by-wire throttle with Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road, and Rider-configurable riding modes. Moreover, the off-road biased XE variant gets an additional Off-road Pro riding mode. In terms of prime features, the XC variant comes with ABS and switchable traction control while the XC trim offers cornering ABS and also, cornering traction control system. Talking of the suspension system, the XE variant gets fully adjustable 47mm Showa inverted front forks and Ohlins twin rear shock absorbers. On the other hand, the XC trim comes with a 45mm Showa inverted front forks and twin shock absorbers.

Both variants get their stopping power from twin 320mm Brembo discs with Brembo M50 radial calipers upfront along with a single 255mm rear disc with Brembo floating caliper. The wheel set up includes a large 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels with tubeless Metzeler Tourance tyres. Last, going into the details of the special edition model, this one is based on the XE variant and gets an exclusive Competition Green Steve McQueen livery with a golden coloured gold logo on the fuel tank. Moreover, you get hand-painted gold lining along with Steve McQueen branding on the fuel tank.

Other noteworthy bits include engine protection bars, clutch and alternator covers, and Triumph-branded brown bench seat with ribbed stitching. The prices of the outgoing model used to start at Rs 10.73 lakh (ex-showroom) in India and hence, expect the new model to demand a considerable premium given the revisions on offer. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

