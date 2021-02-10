New 2021 Triumph Bonneville range to debut on this date: Here’s what to expect!

In the new 2021 Triumph Bonneville range teaser video, one can see as many as six motorcycles namely Street Twin, T100, T120, Speedmaster, Bobber, and the Speed Twin. India launch expected soon after global debut!

By:Updated: Feb 10, 2021 3:44 PM

 

Triumph Motorcycles has teased the new 2021 Bonneville line up. The British motorcycle manufacturer has recently released a video teasing the new range of modern classics and has also announced the date for the global debut as 23rd February. In the teaser video, one can see as many as six motorcycles. In order to be precise, the company has teased the updated Street Twin, T100, T120, Speedmaster, Bobber, and the Speed Twin. It is quite interesting to note that the Street Scrambler and the Thruxton are not visible in the video and these models might not be updated for the year 2021. The overall silhouette of all these bikes remain the same, however, the company will likely give an aesthetic revision in order to make these look a bit fresh.

Watch Video | 2021 Triumph Bonneville line-up teaser:

Moreover, one can expect to see some added features on the said models. Speaking of powertrain, the power and torque outputs will most likely remain the same as before, however, the exact numbers will only be revealed at the time of unveiling and all these bikes will be BS6 compliant. Talking of the India launch, the company will likely bring the updated range here soon after the global debut.

The Bonneville range contributes significantly to Triumph Motorcycles India’s bill book and hence, the brand wouldn’t want to delay the launch of the aforementioned bikes. With added features and revisions in place, expect the prices to go up considerably compared to the outgoing 2020 models.  Triumph Motorcycles India has also teased the said models on its official website and hence, the launch looks imminent after the global debut. More details soon, so keep watching this space.

