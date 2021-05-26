New 2021 KTM RC 390 unofficial bookings open: Token amount, expected price, details

The new 2021 KTM RC 390 will demand more at least Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 over the price of the present-day model that is priced at Rs 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2021 KTM RC 390 (Image source: albinantony362 - Instagram)

Yesterday, we had shared a picture of the new 2021 KTM RC 390 that was snapped completely undisguised. The new model is set to be launched in India in the coming weeks. Looking at the set of images that have been leaking from the past few days, it is clear that the new bike will come with some significant design and also, ergonomic updates. Following the leak, we, the curious spoke to a couple of our dealer sources in Delhi-NCR to get more info on the upcoming model. Our little birdies revealed that some dealerships in Delhi and Gurgaon have started accepting unofficial bookings for the new 2021 KTM RC 390, including them. The two dealers that we spoke to said that the bike can be booked with a token amount of Rs 5,000.

They further mentioned that as the showrooms will open in the Delhi-NCR region starting 1st June, interested customers can pay the token amount online if they want to book the bike now without having to visit the dealership. Our dealer sources further hinted that the new 2021 KTM RC 390 will be launched in India by the end of June. According to them, the bike must have been launched by now but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed things a bit further. Now, speaking of what all changes the new 2021 KTM RC 390 will get, the bike will come with major design updates, as already mentioned.

The most prominent of them being, the front fascia which now gets a single LED unit at the center against the twin projector units from the existing model. Moreover, the bike will not get a committed riding position like the present-day model and instead will come with sports tourer-inspired ergonomics. In terms of features, the bike might gain a coloured TFT screen just like the 390 Duke apart from bits like a quickshifter. Speaking of price, the new 2021 KTM RC 390 will be launched with a premium of at least Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 over the price of the current model that is on sale at Rs 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). More details to follow soon!

Spy image source: albinantony362 (Instagram)

