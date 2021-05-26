New 2021 KTM RC 390 unofficial bookings open: Token amount, expected price, details

The new 2021 KTM RC 390 will demand more at least Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 over the price of the present-day model that is priced at Rs 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

By:Updated: May 26, 2021 1:35 PM
2021 KTM RC 390 (Image source: albinantony362 - Instagram)

 

Yesterday, we had shared a picture of the new 2021 KTM RC 390 that was snapped completely undisguised. The new model is set to be launched in India in the coming weeks. Looking at the set of images that have been leaking from the past few days, it is clear that the new bike will come with some significant design and also, ergonomic updates. Following the leak, we, the curious spoke to a couple of our dealer sources in Delhi-NCR to get more info on the upcoming model. Our little birdies revealed that some dealerships in Delhi and Gurgaon have started accepting unofficial bookings for the new 2021 KTM RC 390, including them. The two dealers that we spoke to said that the bike can be booked with a token amount of Rs 5,000.

They further mentioned that as the showrooms will open in the Delhi-NCR region starting 1st June, interested customers can pay the token amount online if they want to book the bike now without having to visit the dealership. Our dealer sources further hinted that the new 2021 KTM RC 390 will be launched in India by the end of June. According to them, the bike must have been launched by now but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed things a bit further. Now, speaking of what all changes the new 2021 KTM RC 390 will get, the bike will come with major design updates, as already mentioned.

The most prominent of them being, the front fascia which now gets a single LED unit at the center against the twin projector units from the existing model. Moreover, the bike will not get a committed riding position like the present-day model and instead will come with sports tourer-inspired ergonomics. In terms of features, the bike might gain a coloured TFT screen just like the 390 Duke apart from bits like a quickshifter. Speaking of price, the new 2021 KTM RC 390 will be launched with a premium of at least Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 over the price of the current model that is on sale at Rs 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). More details to follow soon!

Spy image source: albinantony362 (Instagram)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Curtiss One electric motorcycle's radical design: Slim, symmetric & a large dose of steampunk

Curtiss One electric motorcycle's radical design: Slim, symmetric & a large dose of steampunk

Sportier Bentley Bentayga S with 542hp, and 7 seats unveiled

Sportier Bentley Bentayga S with 542hp, and 7 seats unveiled

Top 5 bike maintenance tips for Covid-19 lockdown: Easy, simple steps explained

Top 5 bike maintenance tips for Covid-19 lockdown: Easy, simple steps explained

Cyclone Yaas: Mahindra sets up Relief Task Force, SoS and more for its customers

Cyclone Yaas: Mahindra sets up Relief Task Force, SoS and more for its customers

Renault-Nissan to shut plant till 30 May after workers warn of strike

Renault-Nissan to shut plant till 30 May after workers warn of strike

Yulu launches doorstep delivery of oxygen concentrators: To expand to Delhi soon

Yulu launches doorstep delivery of oxygen concentrators: To expand to Delhi soon

Covid-19 relief: Sonalika Group sets up Oxygen plant in Delhi hospital

Covid-19 relief: Sonalika Group sets up Oxygen plant in Delhi hospital

SUVs likely to be launched in India in June 2021: Hyundai Alcazar, Skoda Kushaq

SUVs likely to be launched in India in June 2021: Hyundai Alcazar, Skoda Kushaq

Mercedes-Benz GLA , GLA 35 AMG launched in India: Priced from Rs 42.1 lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLA , GLA 35 AMG launched in India: Priced from Rs 42.1 lakh

Honda RoadSync trademarked in India: Activa, Shine & more to get smartphone connectivity?

Honda RoadSync trademarked in India: Activa, Shine & more to get smartphone connectivity?

Hyundai suspends operations at Chennai plant as state extends COVID lockdown

Hyundai suspends operations at Chennai plant as state extends COVID lockdown

Pre-Owned luxury car market growing in Tier 2 and 3 cities: Here's how

Pre-Owned luxury car market growing in Tier 2 and 3 cities: Here's how

Covid-19 relief: BMW India imports oxygen concentrators, donates money

Covid-19 relief: BMW India imports oxygen concentrators, donates money

2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber launched: Price, specs, features

2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber launched: Price, specs, features

Kia Motors India is now Kia India, signifying 'sustainable mobility solutions'

Kia Motors India is now Kia India, signifying 'sustainable mobility solutions'

New 2021 KTM RC 390 spied undisguised: Expected price, India launch details and more

New 2021 KTM RC 390 spied undisguised: Expected price, India launch details and more

Piaggio ONE electric scooter with swappable Li-ion battery unveiled

Piaggio ONE electric scooter with swappable Li-ion battery unveiled

Ranveer Singh brings home Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition for nearly Rs 3.5 crore

Ranveer Singh brings home Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition for nearly Rs 3.5 crore

Max Mosley, former FIA president and pioneer of F1 safety dies aged 81

Max Mosley, former FIA president and pioneer of F1 safety dies aged 81

Gurgaon Gurudwara deploys Mahindra's last mile EV to serve Covid-19 patients

Gurgaon Gurudwara deploys Mahindra's last mile EV to serve Covid-19 patients