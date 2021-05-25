New 2021 KTM RC 390 spied undisguised: Expected price, India launch details and more

India launch of the new 2021 KTM RC 390 looks around the corner but sadly, it is only the ongoing pandemic that can push things a bit further.

By:Updated: May 25, 2021 11:27 AM
2021 KTM RC 390 (Image source: albinantony362 - Instagram)

 

The new 2021 KTM RC 390 is no longer a mystery anymore. The new and updated model of this popular supersport has been in the works for quite some time now and its numerous pictures have leaked on the web already. Now, an image of the bike has been doing rounds on the web again. This time around, the good thing is that the bike is seen completely undisguised. The first thing that you will notice is the orange paint scheme that is quite typical of KTMs. The biggest visual change appears at the front where the new model gets a single LED unit in the center and hence, ditches the twin projectors that come on the existing model. Moreover, if you look at the fuel tank, it looks quite bigger compared to the present model’s 9.5-litre unit.

Just like the previous spy shots, this picture also confirms that the new 2021 KTM RC 390 will come with comparatively relaxed ergonomics. Hence, instead of the committed supersport riding position on the current model, the new one will offer better comfort with a sports tourer kind of riding position. The reason behind this is that the handlebars are now higher while the footpegs are also a bit forward set. Now speaking of the engine, the new 2021 KTM RC 390 in all certainty, will continue to get power from the same 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system.

We aren’t expecting any major changes with respect to the current model’s 43.5 hp and 36 Nm figures, however, there is a scope for the refinement levels to go up. In terms of features, the new model shall bring in a fully coloured TFT display with smartphone Bluetooth connectivity as well. Moreover, the optimistic us feel that there is a good possibility that you can expect to see a quickshifter along with bits like cornering ABS or a traction control system. India launch of the new 2021 KTM RC 390 looks around the corner but sadly, it is only the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic that can delay things a bit. The present-day model is priced at Rs 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and with all those design updates and new features on offer, we are expecting the new model to cost at least Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 more. More details to spill in the coming days!



