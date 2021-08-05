New 2021 KTM RC 390, RC 200, RC 125 revealed: Key details, expected price explained

The new 2021 KTM RC range will get a major change in the design along with some new features. Here's what the pictures have to say!

Aug 05, 2021

 

Pictures of the new 2021 KTM RC range have leaked on the web and this time around, the good thing is that the bikes aren’t wrapped in any camouflage. An Instagram handle that goes by the name – yadu_kanakkaparambil shared images of the 2021 KTM RC 390, RC 200, and also, the baby RC 125. As most of you must have figured out from the earlier spy shots, the soon-to-be-launched KTM RC range gets a major design change. Needless to say, this has already sparked a debate on the web if the new 2021 models look better or the RCs were good enough with their older styling that looked quite futuristic.

Going into the details, the new 2021 KTM RC range will come with a bigger-looking single-piece headlamp (all-LED likely) compared to the twin projector headlights on the outgoing model. Moreover, the windscreen looks taller compared to the present-day model. The front section has also been given a carbon fibre-like finish in order to lend a more premium feel. One can also notice the smaller lights on the sides of the headlamp and these will either be pilot lamps or the turn indicators.

Another big change on the new 2021 KTM RC 390, RC 200 and the RC 125 is the inclusion of a coloured TFT instrument cluster against the rather outdated LCD unit that comes on the current models. That said, you can also expect smartphone connectivity with the new RC range along with a dedicated mobile app. The spy shots and the new pictures as well suggest that the new RC 390 will be more comfortable compared to the outgoing model. Moreover, it might get adjustable front suspension as well, something that its closest rival – the TVS Apache RR 310 is also set to get in its new 2021 avatar.

In terms of features, there have been rumours that the new RC 390 will also get a bi-directional quickshifter and also, traction control and this is something that shall get cleared only at the time of the launch. With the major design revisions and new features on offer, the new 2021 KTM RC 390, RC 200 and RC 125 are expected to be priced at least Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 more compared to the respective outgoing models. Do let us know your thoughts on the new 2021 KTM RC range! Do you like the styling?

Image source: yadu_kanakkaparambil (Instagram)

