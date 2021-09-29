New 2021 KTM RC 125 specs leaked ahead of India launch: All you need to know

The new 2021 KTM RC 125 will be 6 mm longer than the existing model. Here is what all has changed.

The new 2021 KTM RC 125 is all set to be launched in India in the next few days. Ahead of the official launch, we have managed to get hold of a document on a government website that reveals some specifications of the upcoming 125cc supersport. As per the document, the new 2021 KTM RC 390 will be powered by a 124.7cc engine that is good for developing a maximum power output of 14.2 hp at 9,250 rpm. In addition, the dimensions of the motorcycle have also been revealed. According to the leak, the new KTM RC 125 will measure 1,965mm in length, 701mm in width, and 1,150mm in height.

The wheelbase of the bike is 1,347mm. That said, the new model will be 6 mm longer than the one that is on sale at present. Moreover, the document also mentions the GVW or the Gross Vehicle Weight of the new RC 125 at 310 kg. For starters, GVW is the maximum safe operating weight of a vehicle. In this case, this includes the weight of the motorcycle, fluids, rider, passenger, and gear packed on the bike, all combined. The design of the new 2021 model is inspired by the now-discontinued, much-admired RC8 and hence, we believe that it is going to attract a lot of customers.

The present-day KTM RC 125 is available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom). With the new design language and changes on offer, we are expecting the new 2021 model to be priced close to the Rs 2 lakh mark. The new 2021 KTM RC 125 will go up against the likes of the recently launched Yamaha R15 V4 and the R15M in the sub Rs 2 lakh supersport segment. More details to be out soon, so keep watching this space. Stay tuned with Express Drives for moire updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for everything latest from the world of automotive.

