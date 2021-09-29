New 2021 KTM RC 125 specs leaked ahead of India launch: All you need to know

The new 2021 KTM RC 125 will be 6 mm longer than the existing model. Here is what all has changed.

By:Updated: Sep 29, 2021 12:06 PM

The new 2021 KTM RC 125 is all set to be launched in India in the next few days. Ahead of the official launch, we have managed to get hold of a document on a government website that reveals some specifications of the upcoming 125cc supersport. As per the document, the new 2021 KTM RC 390 will be powered by a 124.7cc engine that is good for developing a maximum power output of 14.2 hp at 9,250 rpm. In addition, the dimensions of the motorcycle have also been revealed. According to the leak, the new KTM RC 125 will measure 1,965mm in length, 701mm in width, and 1,150mm in height.

The wheelbase of the bike is 1,347mm. That said, the new model will be 6 mm longer than the one that is on sale at present. Moreover, the document also mentions the GVW or the Gross Vehicle Weight of the new RC 125 at 310 kg. For starters, GVW is the maximum safe operating weight of a vehicle. In this case, this includes the weight of the motorcycle, fluids, rider, passenger, and gear packed on the bike, all combined. The design of the new 2021 model is inspired by the now-discontinued, much-admired RC8 and hence, we believe that it is going to attract a lot of customers.

The present-day KTM RC 125 is available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom). With the new design language and changes on offer, we are expecting the new 2021 model to be priced close to the Rs 2 lakh mark. The new 2021 KTM RC 125 will go up against the likes of the recently launched Yamaha R15 V4 and the R15M in the sub Rs 2 lakh supersport segment. More details to be out soon, so keep watching this space. Stay tuned with Express Drives for moire updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for everything latest from the world of automotive.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Tata Harrier Camo Edition discontinued in India within 10 months of launch: Details

Tata Harrier Camo Edition discontinued in India within 10 months of launch: Details

2021 Force Gurkha: Here are the top 5 features of G-Wagen's low-cost lookalike

2021 Force Gurkha: Here are the top 5 features of G-Wagen's low-cost lookalike

India-bound 2022 Kawasaki Z650RS revealed: To rival Honda CB650R, Interceptor 650

India-bound 2022 Kawasaki Z650RS revealed: To rival Honda CB650R, Interceptor 650

TVS Raider 125 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS 125: Specification Comparison

TVS Raider 125 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS 125: Specification Comparison

New Honda SUV teased in Indonesia: Could be next-gen WR-V

New Honda SUV teased in Indonesia: Could be next-gen WR-V

Lamborghini Urus recalled in India: 3 units affected with seatbelt issue

Lamborghini Urus recalled in India: 3 units affected with seatbelt issue

Exponent Energy to offer rapid charging to all EV owners: All details

Exponent Energy to offer rapid charging to all EV owners: All details

Apollo Tyres introduces Bhim range of tyres for small commercial vehicles: Details

Apollo Tyres introduces Bhim range of tyres for small commercial vehicles: Details

Tata Altroz production crosses 1 lakh mark: 150 units per day on average

Tata Altroz production crosses 1 lakh mark: 150 units per day on average

Shell, ReadyAssist team up to offer free lube change across 5,500 centres: All details

Shell, ReadyAssist team up to offer free lube change across 5,500 centres: All details

Hero Xpulse 200/200T, Xtreme 200S price hiked: New vs old prices

Hero Xpulse 200/200T, Xtreme 200S price hiked: New vs old prices

Rolls-Royce preparing to go electric: Plan announcement tomorrow

Rolls-Royce preparing to go electric: Plan announcement tomorrow

All-New Force Gurkha launched in India: Prices start at Rs 13.59 lakh

All-New Force Gurkha launched in India: Prices start at Rs 13.59 lakh

RTO document leak reveals MG Astor's variant line-up; 5 variants on offer

RTO document leak reveals MG Astor's variant line-up; 5 variants on offer

Audi ropes in Youtube star, rally driver Ken Block to accompany its electric future

Audi ropes in Youtube star, rally driver Ken Block to accompany its electric future

eBikeGo to install one lakh smart charging stations in India: Details

eBikeGo to install one lakh smart charging stations in India: Details

Royal Enfield launches riding boots for men & women at prices starting Rs 8,500

Royal Enfield launches riding boots for men & women at prices starting Rs 8,500

Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift to be launched in India soon: Details

Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift to be launched in India soon: Details

New Mahindra Scorpio seen testing in Ladakh: Gets dynamic turn indicators

New Mahindra Scorpio seen testing in Ladakh: Gets dynamic turn indicators

TVS likely to launch a new 125cc scooter on 7th October: Jupiter 125 incoming?

TVS likely to launch a new 125cc scooter on 7th October: Jupiter 125 incoming?