New 2021 Ducati Monster bookings open: India launch date out

The new 2021 Ducati Monster will be launched in India in two variants namely Monster and Monster Plus. All details below.

By:Updated: Sep 20, 2021 4:14 PM

Ducati India has announced the start of bookings for its upcoming model – the new 2021 Monster. The motorcycle will be launched in two variants namely Monster and Monster Plus. Interested customers can book the motorcycle through their nearest Ducati showroom for a minimum token amount of Rs 1 lakh till the current stocks last. In addition, Ducati India has also announced the launch date of the new 2021 Monster. With the Covid-19 pandemic in place, the launch will be done digitally on 23rd September at 11 AM on Ducati India’s social media channels. The company says that the deliveries will start soon after the launch and the bike will be available on display across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Ducati India says that the test rides for the 2021 Monster will also begin shortly after the launch under the company’s Ducati Cares programme that ensures the practice of all safety measures to tackle the ongoing Covid-19 situation. The new 2021 Ducati Monster is powered by the same 937cc engine that also propels the Multistrada 950 and the SuperSport. The said motor is bigger compared to the 821cc unit on the previous Monster 821. The engine on the new Monster is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 111hp and 93Nm, which is an increase over the older model.

Speaking on the announcement, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said that the new Monster has already witnessed a stupendous response in the global market, and this is especially true of young riders and enthusiasts. He further added that Ducati India is thrilled to bring the new Monster and Monster Plus to the Indian market, and let the riders here experience the sportiest naked Ducati has made for the middleweight segment.

