New 2021 BMW S 1000 R launched at Rs 17.90 lakh: Why Ducati Streetfighter V4 needs to watch out!

The new 2021 BMW S 1000 R has been launched in three variants namely Standard, Pro and Pro M Sport. Bookings now open!

The new 2021 BMW S 1000 R has finally been launched in India. The litre-class naked streetfighter arrives in three variants namely Standard, Pro, and Pro M Sport. The new model has landed here as a completely built-up unit (CBU) with bookings open at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships starting today. The new S 1000 R has been launched at a starting price of Rs 17.90 lakh that reaches all the way till Rs 22.50 lakh for the range-topping Pro M Sport trim. Prices are ex-showroom. Now, going into the details of the motorcycle, the new 2021 BMW S 1000 R in its latest avatar ditches the asymmetric headlamps upfront and instead gets a single piece all-LED unit. Speaking of colour options, in addition to the basic Racing Red non-metallic shade, the M Motorsport paint finishes are also available with the Style Sport and the M package options.

The newly launched 2021 BMW S 1000 R is the first model in the brand’s portfolio to get the appealing colours of the all-new BMW M 1000 RR. The exclusive M Motorsport paint finish is reserved just for the M package with the base colour Light White non-metallic in combination with Light Blue, Dark Blue and Red. At the heart of the new 2021 BMW S 1000 R is an inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission, churning out 165hp of power and 114 Nm of torque. The all-new BMW S 1000 R can sprint from a standstill to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds and can hit an electronically restricted top speed of 250 kmph. The new 2021 BMW S 1000 R gets four modes namely Rain, Road, Dynamic and Dynamic Pro.

The ‘Dynamic Pro’ mode is also available with a particularly wide range of setting options as part of the ‘Riding Modes Pro’ option. Moreover, with the ‘Riding Modes Pro’, the all-new BMW S 1000 R also features the ‘Engine Brake’ function in sync with the engine drag torque control (MSR) and the ‘Power Wheelie’ function. In terms of other noteworthy features, the new 2021 BMW S 1000 R comes with a 6.5-inch coloured TFT display. In addition, the BMW Motorrad multi-controller gives the rider quick access to vehicle and connectivity functions. The all-new model is also equipped with BMW Motorrad Connectivity App, practical arrow navigation with route import and also, multiple waypoint guidance on the display.

Here is the variant-wise pricing of the new 2021 BMW S 1000 R:

2021 BMW S 1000 R Standard – Rs 17.90 lakh

2021 BMW S 1000 R Pro – Rs 19.75 lakh

2021 BMW S 1000 R Pro M Sport – Rs 22.50 lakh. Prices are ex-showroom.

