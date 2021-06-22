New 2021 BMW R 1250 GS, 1250 GS Adventure India launch soon with these updates

The price of the BMW R 1250 GS range currently starts in India at Rs 20.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the new model to cost a slight premium with the new features and paint schemes on offer.

The new 2021 BMW R 1250 GS and 1250 GS Adventure will be launched in India soon. The company recently confirmed the arrival of these updated adventure tourers via its social media handles. Now, going into the details in terms of what all updates the new bikes will get, first is the new paint schemes. While the new 2021 BMW R 1250 GS will get a new dual-tone Triple Black and Solid White colour, the R 1250 GS Adventure will come wrapped in Triple Black colour with a new ice grey shade. Moreover, the said model is expected to go on sale here in BMW’s Rallye paint scheme as well. Now, thankfully, the updates for the new 2021 BMW globetrotters won’t be limited to just new paint schemes as these will get some added and improved features as well.

The new R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure will get bits like Dynamic Traction Control and also, an Eco mode that basically limits the torque and power delivery to deliver an enhanced fuel efficiency. Moreover, BMW has updated the optional Hill Start Control Pro system for better safety. With the new 2021 models, you will now also get adaptive cornering lights as optional extras and these shall certainly make those night rides a lot safer. In addition, the two bikes will get BMW Integral ABS Pro system that applies the front and rear brakes simultaneously.

Watch Video | BS6 BMW G 310 GS In-Depth Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In terms of powertrain, we aren’t expecting any changes. That said, the new 2021 BMW R 1250 GS will continue to get power from the same 1254cc, twin-cylinder engine that is good for churning out 136 hp of power along with 143 Nm of torque. With the aforementioned updates on offer, the new 2021 models will likely demand a considerable premium over the price of the outgoing bikes. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.