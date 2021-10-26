New 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 teased again: Launch date, expected price, details

The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 250 range will likely debut the company's VVA tech. Here is everything that you need to know!

By:Updated: Oct 26, 2021 11:30 AM

 

Bajaj Auto has teased its soon-to-be-launched Pulsar 250 yet again. The biggest and the most powerful Pulsar yet is all set to be launched in India on 28th October. The upcoming Pulsar 250 range will have two versions – naked and semi-faired, with the latter one likely to be called the Pulsar 250F that is featured in the teaser. The latest video, like the previous one, confirms some of the details of the upcoming motorcycle. The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 250F will come with an LED headlight and will have a full digital instrument cluster as well. In addition, just like the Pulsar RS200, the Pulsar 250F will have clip-on handlebars.

Watch Bajaj Pulsar 250 Teaser Video:

The teaser shows that the said model will also have split step-up seats. Moreover, the bike will get disc brakes at both ends for decent stopping power. The Pulsar 250s will also use a monoshock and hence, will be the first non-LS/RS/NS Pulsar models to boast the said feature. The exact engine specifications of the Pulsar 250 are a mystery at the moment. However, if you ask us, we believe that the motor on the Pulsar 250 should develop power in the 27 hp region.

Moreover, this engine will likely debut the company’s patented VVA or Variable Valve Timing system. Once launched, the new Bajaj Pulsar 250 will rival the likes of the Yamaha FZ25 and the Suzuki Gixxer 250 in the quarter-litre naked streetfighter segment. Prices are expected to start at north of the Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. Stay tuned with us as we bring you all the updates from the Pulsar 250 launch event on 28th October.

