New 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V spied testing: Gets multiple updates and BS-VI engine

The new 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has been spied very recently. The updated model has been snapped testing by folks at Motor Vikatan in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, the same place where the brand's manufacturing facility is situated. Possibly the first thing that you will notice on the motorcycle is the all-LED headlamp up front that is expected to deliver better illumination than a conventional halogen unit. The LED headlamp gets a split type set up with different sections for high and low beams. Other changes on the new 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V are difficult to mention at the moment but we expect the bike to come with some design and styling changes that will make it more desirable visually.

The new model is expected to come with new graphics and one can also expect a slightly sharper design language. The instrument console of the new Apache RTR 200 4V is also expected to be revised and this time, it might be a Bluetooth enabled unit like the TVS Ntorq. The unit already packs in a lot of bits like 0 to 60 lap timer, top speed recorder and more. The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V will continue to get power from the same 197.7cc, single cylinder, oil-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine on the current model churns out respective power and torque outputs of 20 bhp and 18 Nm.

2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V (Image credits: Motor Vikatan)

The engine will be updated to BS-VI emission norms and hence, the bike might be offered in a single fuel injected version only. The launch of the new 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V might take place in the coming months, possibly during the festive season. As far as pricing is concerned, the new 2020 model will demand a significant premium over the price of the present model, courtesy of the new features and an updated BS-VI compliant engine.

Spy image source: www.Motor.Vikatan.com