Triumph Motorcycles opens pre-bookings for new Tiger 900: India launch soon

By:Updated: May 26, 2020 12:07:01 PM

triumph tiger 900 india launch

The original launch plans for several automotive companies have been hit negatively by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Triumph Motorcycles on the other hand, is preparing for its second launch for this year during the lockdown. The British motorcycle manufacturer had teased the arrival of the new 2020 Tiger 900 in India some days back and has now announced that it has started accepting pre-launch bookings. Potential customers can head to Triumph Motorcycles India’s official website and book themselves the upcoming adventure touring motorcycle at a token amount of Rs 50,000.

The 2020 Tiger 900 series of motorcycles is slated to replace the existing Tiger 800 range. Not just an upgrade to the Tiger 800, the Tiger 900 is pretty much an all-new motorcycle that will be sold in India as a CKD (completely knocked down).

Pre-Bookings are now open for the new Tiger 900 range – A quantum leap forward in capability, for maximum adventure in every ride. Follow the link to pre-book, and get your own adventure started: https://fal.cn/38fWC (clickable link in bio) #AdventureTransformed #ForTheRide

Triumph Tiger 900 comes in six variants abroad – base variant Tiger 900, Tiger 900 GT, GT Low and GT Pro being the touring-focussed variants, and the Tiger 900 Rally and Rally Pro the off-road biased ones.

Being a new product, the Tiger 900 will boast new design & styling, suspension setup, frame, and the engine as well. It will be powered by the new 888cc three-cylinder engine that develops 9 percent more power in the mid-range and has a peak output of 94 hp and an increased torque of 87 Nm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

The Tiger 900 series come with a comprehensive electronics package with traction control, cornering ABS and up to six ride modes. The Rally variants also have the Off-road and Off-road Pro modes which feature Anti-Stall that increases idle revs to prevent stalling at tough terrain or inclining. The GT Pro and Rally Pro variants get a bi-directional quick-shifter as well, along with heated seats and tyre pressure monitoring system.

