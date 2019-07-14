New 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird X spied with updated design: Key changes explained

The new 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird X has been spied again recently somewhere in Tamil Nadu. The new model sports some significant changes compared to the model that is currently on sale. Starting with the list of updates, the new 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird X gets the same rounded headlamp up front for that retro appeal but the same now gets chrome surrounds for a better appeal. Moreover, the rear profile of the motorcycle sees some changes and the turning blinkers are positioned closer to the number plate. As seen in the video, the motorcycle might also get hazard lamps.

Watch the 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird X in this video:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The new Thunderbird X gets split seat layout in comparison to the single seat on the present day model. Now coming to the powertrain, the new 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird X will continue to get the same 346cc and 499cc engines on the Thunderbird 350X and 500X respectively. However, in order to meet the stricter BS-VI emission norms, the new Thunderbird X might ditch the carbureted set up that will be replaced by a fuel injection system. Gearbox will be a five-speed unit. The BS-VI compliant engine is expected to see some revisions in power and torque outputs along with slightly better fuel efficiency.

Braking duties will be taken care of with the help of disc brakes at both ends and a dual channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) will be on offer as standard for added safety. As far as prices are concerned, the new 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird X will demand a significant premium over the price of the existing model, courtesy of the added features and an updated engine on offer. More details on the new 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird X to spill in the coming days, so stay tuned with us for all the action.

What do you think of the new Thunderbird? Let us know your thoughts.

Video Source: Santhosh Kumar (YouTube)