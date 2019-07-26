New 2020 Royal Enfield Classic, Thunderbird BS-VI spied again: Video spills interesting details

Royal Enfield has been testing the new Classic and Thunderbird models in India for quite some time now. The same have now been caught testing again, this time in a video by a YouTube channel called Gouthamzone. The biggest update on the two aforementioned motorcycles is that these will get a new and updated BS-VI engine keeping in mind BS-VI emission deadline. The updated Royal Enfield Thunderbird BS-VI shown in the video looks in a near-production form. There are some additional noticeable changes in the new model as well. The tail end of the motorcycle has been revised and one can see the new placement for turning blinkers and the tail lamp is positioned a bit higher.

The fuel tank and side panels of the motorcycle have been revised in order to give a fresher look. Moreover, the footpegs on the new Thunderbird have been moved forward for a more cruiser like feel. The new 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird BS-VI will continue to get conventional telescopic forks upfront along with twin spring shock absorbers at the rear. Moreover, you can also notice that the disc brake on the front has moved on the right side compared to left side on the existing model. Both, the new Royal Enfield Classic and Thunderbird will most likely get a dual-channel ABS for added safety.

Engine displacement on both these motorcycles is also expected to remain unchanged. The biggest change will be BS-VI compliance and hence, one can expect to see some revisions in power and torque figures. The engines on both these models are also expected to get fuel injection system as well. The launch of the new Royal Enfield Thunderbird and Classic BS-VI models is expected to take place sometime early next year. The prices will be significantly higher compared to the present day models due to the updated engine and other revisions on offer.

