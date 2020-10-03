New 2020 Mahindra Thar launched: A retro-modern vehicle with a heritage design, capability of a contemporary SUV

2020 Mahindra Thar prices of the petrol variants range from Rs 9.8 lakh to Rs 13.55 lakh, and those of the diesel variants from Rs 10.85 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh. More details here.

By:Updated: Oct 03, 2020 11:01 AM

 

On Friday, Mahindra launched the new Thar SUV priced starting Rs 9.8 lakh (ex-showroom). While Mahindra has started test drives and bookings for customers— it can be booked both online and at dealerships, for Rs 21,000—deliveries of the Thar will commence on November 1. In its new avatar, the Thar is available in two trims (AX and LX), and all variants come in four-wheel drive configuration. There are two engine options (petrol and diesel), two gearbox options (six-speed manual and six-speed automatic), two seating arrangements (four front-facing
seats, and 2+4 side-facing seats) and three roof options (hardtop, convertible top and soft top). Prices of the petrol variants range from Rs 9.8 lakh to Rs 13.55 lakh, and those of the diesel variants from Rs 10.85 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh.

It’s being offered in six colours: red, copper, grey, black, beige and aquamarine. Petrol is the 2.0-litre m-Stallion engine (150bhp; 320Nm), and diesel is the 2.2-litre mHawk engine (130bhp; 320Nm). The cabin of the Thar has convenience features such as height-adjustable driver seat, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, power windows, central locking, touchscreen, and so on (entry-level variants may not have all these features).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2020 Mahindra Thar launched at Rs 9.8 lakh: Variants, specs, features, colour options

2020 Mahindra Thar launched at Rs 9.8 lakh: Variants, specs, features, colour options

BMW and Mini India car prices to increase from November 2020: Here's how much more you pay!

BMW and Mini India car prices to increase from November 2020: Here's how much more you pay!

2020 BMW G 310 GS BS6 revealed ahead of 8th Oct launch: Gets these changes

2020 BMW G 310 GS BS6 revealed ahead of 8th Oct launch: Gets these changes

New Mahindra Thar 2020 Launch Live: Price in India, Specs, Features, Images, Variants

New Mahindra Thar 2020 Launch Live: Price in India, Specs, Features, Images, Variants

Volvo XC40 Recharged: First fully electric model goes into production

Volvo XC40 Recharged: First fully electric model goes into production

September 2020 bike, scooter sales: Activa, Shine help Honda sell over 5 lakh units

September 2020 bike, scooter sales: Activa, Shine help Honda sell over 5 lakh units

MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition launched in India: Soft top MINI limited to 15 units

MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition launched in India: Soft top MINI limited to 15 units

September 2020 car sales: Toyota sees steady month on month growth selling 8,116 units

September 2020 car sales: Toyota sees steady month on month growth selling 8,116 units

Kia Motors registers highest-ever sales in September: Kia Sonet biggest contributor

Kia Motors registers highest-ever sales in September: Kia Sonet biggest contributor

Hero MotoCorp rejigs top management: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa joins Board of Directors

Hero MotoCorp rejigs top management: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa joins Board of Directors

September 2020 car sales: Maruti Suzuki registers 32% growth in domestic sales

September 2020 car sales: Maruti Suzuki registers 32% growth in domestic sales

Honda H'ness CB350 explained in images: 5 Segment-first features on this Royal Enfield rival

Honda H'ness CB350 explained in images: 5 Segment-first features on this Royal Enfield rival

Renault Kwid Neotech edition launched: Price, specs of the 3 variants

Renault Kwid Neotech edition launched: Price, specs of the 3 variants

Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer 250 range gets new colour options: Prices start at Rs 1,14,500

Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer 250 range gets new colour options: Prices start at Rs 1,14,500

New 2020 Mahindra Thar India launch tomorrow: Expected price, bookings, deliveries, variants, features

New 2020 Mahindra Thar India launch tomorrow: Expected price, bookings, deliveries, variants, features

MG Gloster video review: Specs, features, technology

MG Gloster video review: Specs, features, technology

2021 Hyundai i20 N Line breaks cover: Gets angry body kit with humble engines

2021 Hyundai i20 N Line breaks cover: Gets angry body kit with humble engines

First 2020 Mahindra Thar sold for Rs 1.11 crore in auction: Launch on October 2nd

First 2020 Mahindra Thar sold for Rs 1.11 crore in auction: Launch on October 2nd

MG Gloster to be launched in 4 variants: Features of Fortuner, Endeavour rival explained

MG Gloster to be launched in 4 variants: Features of Fortuner, Endeavour rival explained

Mick Schumacher to make F1 practice debut with Alfa Romeo at 2020 Eifel GP

Mick Schumacher to make F1 practice debut with Alfa Romeo at 2020 Eifel GP