New 2020 Ducati V4 streetfighter first images! Here’s what to expect from litre-class brute

Yes, you read that absolutely right! Ducati has been working on a V4 streetfighter for quite some time now and the company's chief confirmed the arrival of the same sometime back. Now, the upcoming Ducati has been snapped testing by Maxxmoto recently while the motorcycle was undergoing test runs on a racetrack. Due to the poor quality of the images, one cannot see the exact visual highlights on the V4 streetfighter. However, it is clear that the bike gets the same headlight section and the front intake section as its fully faired counterpart - the Panigale V4.

(Image Credit: Maxxmoto)

The tail end of the new Ducati V4 streetfighter also has a high resemblance with that of the Panigale V4. Despite borrowing design cues from the Panigale V4, Ducati has managed to pull off a neat and clean design for its upcoming litre-class naked. The electronics package on the upcoming Ducati V4 is also expected to be shared with the Panigale V4. The upcoming Ducati V4 streetfighter will get power from the same 1103cc, four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. However, we can expect to see some revisions in the power and torque figures of the motorcycle to suit the characteristics of a naked streetfighter.

(Image Credit: Maxxmoto)

The engine will continue to churn out the maximum power output in excess of 200 bhp that will make the V4 one of the most powerful naked bikes on sale. Ducati is currently readying two naked versions of V4R for 2019 Pikes Peak. The company might give a hint of the V4 streetfighter at the said event followed by an official unveiling at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show in EICMA, Italy. More details on the upcoming Ducati V4 streetfighter expected to spill soon, so stay tuned for all the action.

Image Source: Maxxmoto