New 2020 Bajaj Pulsar 150 BS-VI spied with multiple updates: Here’s what to expect

The new 2020 Bajaj Pulsar 150 has been spied recently without any camouflage, courtesy Powerdrift. The new model is seen with multiple minor changes and it is expected to be the upcoming BS-VI model. At first, it is quite difficult to spot the changes as the Pulsar 150 BS-VI looks almost identical to the model that is currently on sale. However, on taking a closer look, the differences start to appear. The new 2020 Bajaj Pulsar BS-VI gets slightly revised graphics for a better visual appeal. Furthermore, the bike gets reflectors on the front telescopic forks for added safety. The motorcycle is also seen with a black belly pan.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar 150, 180 Decoded: Differences and which one suits you best

The upcoming 2020 Bajaj Pulsar 150 BS-VI gets a single channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and the bike misses out on a rear disc in favour of cost-cutting. The rear will get a drum brake and the test mule can be seen with a speed sensing ring. Bajaj Pulsar 150 currently draws power from a 149.5cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 14 bhp and 13.4 Nm. The BS-VI update might result in a slight change in these figures.

The launch of the upcoming 2020 Bajaj Pulsar BS-VI might take place during this festive season well ahead of the BS-VI timeline. As far as prices are concerned, the new Pulsar 150 BS-VI will demand a considerable premium over the price of the existing model. The present-day Pulsar 150 Classic is currently on sale in India at a price of Rs 84,461 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

More details on the new 2020 Bajaj Pulsar BS-VI expected to be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us for all the action. For the latest auto reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Visit and subscribe now!

Image Source: Powerdrift