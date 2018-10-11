New 2019 Yamaha YZF-R3 officially unveiled: More features & style on MotoGP styled R3

2019 Yamaha YZF-R3 has been officially unveiled and the first thing that you will notice on the motorcycle is the MotoGP connection in its design. The all-new Yamaha YZF-R3 takes its styling inspiration from its elder brother YZF-R1 along with the company's MotoGP weapon YZR-M1. The front end of the motorcycle gets twin headlamps like before but these have now been redesigned and consists of LEDs to offer better illumination. There is also an air intake at the center for a radical change in design and make the bike look sharper. The new R3 is the last model in Yamaha's R line up of bikes to get the new design language as rest of the motorcycles ranging from the new R15 to the R6 have already been updated.

2019 Yamaha YZF-R3 is now a better handler

One of the prime changes on the new Yamaha R3 is the new inverted forks up front that have been sourced from KYB and the company says that the new units aim at offering a more composed and sportier ride quality, eventually resulting in better handling. The bike also gets revised clip-on handlebars that offer a sportier riding position than before. The 2019 Yamaha YZF-R3 also get an all-new LCD instrument cluster that looks a lot better than the previous digital analog unit that used to seem somewhat outdated.

2019 Yamaha YZF-R3 fully digital instrunemt cluster

The new R3 gets power from the same 321cc, parallel twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The company is currently tight-lipped about the power and torque figures but we expect these to be close to the existing numbers of 42 bhp and 29 Nm. Braking duties on the new R3 are taken care of with the help of a 298mm disc brake up front and a 220mm disc brake at the rear along with a standard dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System).

2019 Yamaha YZF-R3 full LED headlamps

As far as India launch is concerned, the new 2019 Yamaha YZF-R3 will make its debut here sometime next year at a price slightly higher than the current Rs 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) tag. The competition in the 300cc sportsbike territory is spicing up and with the launch of the new locally assembled Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the already dominating KTM RC 390, things would be really difficult for the new R3 until the company considers bringing the bike here via the CKD route.

More details on the new 2019 Yamaha YZF-R3 expected in the coming days, so stay tuned with us!