New 2019 Yamaha FZ-S V3.0 spotted undisguised: LED headlamp, ABS & more on Suzuki Gixxer rival

The new 2019 Yamaha FZ-S V3.0 has been undergoing test runs for quite some time now. Now it seems that the motorcycle has started reaching dealerships and the latest set of images show the bike without any camouflage. Rushlane has managed to get some images of the new model from what seems to be a dealer yard and these reveal a lot of information. As one can see in the images, the new 2019 Yamaha FZ-S V3.0 will get a LED headlamp up front along with DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). The revised fuel tank gets extensions with air vents and the clear lens turning blinkers are now positioned higher. The images show that the upcoming Yamaha FZ-S V3.0 will get a dual tone paint scheme. The front mudguard has also been changed and overall, the bike looks much bolder and sharper than before. All these visual changes make the bike look similar to its elder sibling - the FZ25.

Yamaha FZ-S V3.0 to get multiple new features (Image Source: Rushlane)

Another change is the addition of an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) but the unit will be a single-channel or dual-channel can only be revealed at the time of launch. Powering the 2019 Yamaha FZ-S V3.0 will be the same 149cc, single cylinder engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 13 bhp and 12.8 Nm. Gearbox will be a five-speed unit.

Yamaha is set to launch a new motorcycle in India on 21st January. It is unclear as of now if the product to be launched will be the FZ-S V3.0 or the all-new MT-15. The new Yamaha FZ-S V3.0 will rub shoulders against the likes of Suzuki Gixxer, Honda CB Hornet 160R and Bajaj Pulsar NS160 in the segment and will most likely be priced slightly higher than the existing model. More details on the new Yamaha FZ-S V3.0 might be revealed on 21st January, so stay tuned with us for the same.

