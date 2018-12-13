New 2019 Yamaha FZ-Fi India launch soon: Top 5 changes on Suzuki Gixxer rival

Yamaha has been testing the new 2019 edition its popular streetfighter FZ-Fi for quite some time now. The company is expected to launch the new model during the initial months of 2019. The motorcycle has been spied testing multiple times now and looking at the spy images, one can see that the bike will come with multiple changes that would be both, visual and operational. With the growing heat from the competition, Yamaha Motor India will be aiming to offer a lot more to the customers with the new FZ and pricing will also play a key role in deciding the success of the new model in India. Here we have listed the major changes in the new 2019 Yamaha FZ-Fi.

Engine

The new 2019 Yamaha FZ-Fi will get power from the same engine that runs the present day model. However, the power and torque figures are expected to be revised and the new model might churn out slightly better outputs than before. You can also expect a throatier exhaust note from the new model.

ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System)

Keeping in mind the Government of India's safety mandate, the new Yamaha FZ-Fi will come with an ABS that will offer added safety and a more effective braking. However, at the same time, the inclusion of the said safety equipment will also result in a considerable hike in its pricing.

Seating

Looking at the spy images, the new 2019 Yamaha FZ-Fi will get a single piece seating as against the split step-up seats on the existing model. The company must have implemented single seating on the new model possibly keeping customer feedback in mind.

Underbelly cowl

The spy images suggest that the new Yamaha FZ-Fi will get an engine underbelly cowl that will not only help in enhancing the visual appeal but will also protect the engine from splashes and gravel.

Instrument cluster

Last but definitely not the least, the new 2019 Yamaha FZ-Fi will get a new instrument cluster that looks like the one fitted on the FZ25. Some reports on the internet suggest that the new model will get a Bluetooth enabled model. If such reports are something to believe, the cockpit will then help the riders to connect their smartphones to the bike with the help of a mobile application (like TVS Ntorq) and will help in keeping a track of multiple parameters like riding behaviour, maximum speed achieved and more.

