New 2019 TVS Jupiter ZX launched with premium features: Grande edition discontinued

The new 2019 TVS Jupiter has been launched in India with some premium features borrowed from the Grande edition. At the same time, the company has discontinued the limited edition Grande from the Indian market. The new 2019 TVS Jupiter ZX has been launched in India in two variants. While the drum brake trim can be yours for a price of Rs 56,093, you will have to shell out Rs 58,645 for the disc brake variant. Both prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, Delhi. TVS Jupiter is the second best selling scooter in India after the segment leader Honda Activa. The Grande edition was launched last year around the festive season with some premium features.

The newly launched 2019 TVS Jupiter ZX gets a full LED headlamp that offers better illumination than a regular halogen unit. Moreover, the said trim comes with a digital-analog instrument cluster and the unit has been borrowed from the Grande edition. The Jupiter ZX now also comes with preload adjustable monoshock and it was earlier available on the Grande.

However, TVS has not carried forward all the features of the Grande edition on the new ZX variant. The latter misses on diamond cut alloy wheels and the cross stitched maroon coloured seat from the Grande. Moreover, the chrome highlights on the front fender and side panels are absent on the new ZX trim. Mechanically, there are no changes to the scooter. The new 2019 TVS Jupiter ZX continues to get power from the same 109.7cc, air-cooled engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 8 bhp and 8.4 Nm. Braking on the TVS Jupiter ZX is done with the help of an optional 220mm disc brake up front while 130mm drum brakes are standard at both ends.

