New 2019 TVS Apache RTR 160 launched: Extra ABS safety at a price hike of Rs 5,000

The new 2019 TVS Apache RTR 160 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 85,510. The motorcycle has been launched with some new and interesting features like an all-new instrument cluster with dial art along with new seat and handlebar dampeners. Furthermore, the motorcycle gets new race inspired graphics for a better appeal. With that being said, the new 2019 TVS Apache RTR 160 now costs almost Rs 5,000 more compared to the previous non-ABS model. Apart from this, the company has also announced that the entire TVS Apache RTR has been updated with ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System).

The TVS Apache RTR 80 can now be yours for a price of Rs 90,978. On the other hand, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with rear drum brake will cost you Rs 89,785. Last but definitely not the least, the top end TVS Apache RTR 200 4V carb variant can be yours for a price of Rs 1,11,280. As already mentioned, all these are ABS equipped models. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Commenting on the latest development, KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company said that since inception; TVS Apache series have revolutionised performance biking by introducing cutting edge technology from their factory racing versions. In 2011, the company was the first manufacturer to introduce twin channel ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) on Apache RTR 180, in the Indian two-wheeler industry. He added that in line with this tradition, today, the company is delighted to announce the inclusion of Super Moto ABS across RTR 160; RTR 160 4V and RTR 180 versions. This one of a kind racing tuned ABS technology that ensures maximum dynamic performance along with cutting edge safety technology to our consumers. He concluded his statement by saying that the motorcycles are already on sale in market to ensure proactive compliance to the regulatory requirement laid down by the Government of India.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates!