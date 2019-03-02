New 2019 Triumph Thruxton R ‘Black’ spotted testing: More than just cosmetic update!

Triumph Motorcycles might launch the new Thruxton R 'Black' edition soon as the same has been snapped testing very recently in the UK by folks at MCN. As the name suggests, the Triumph Thruxton R gets blacked out elements in order to look sporty and bolder compared to the standard model. To start with, the wheels have been blacked out and the engine cover and cylinders are also blackened. Moreover, the golden Showa forks up front also see a blacked-out treatment. The upcoming Triumph Thruxton R Black is not entirely about cosmetic updates as it receives a couple of new features as well. The motorcycle gets an all LED headlamp along with LED turning winkers and these have been sourced from the Thruxton TFC edition. Currently, it is unknown as to when the Triumph Thruxton R Black will make its way to the market.

With the new paint scheme and better lighting system, the Thruxton R Black can demand a slight premium over the price of the standard model. There will be no mechanical changes on the motorcycle. Having said that, the Thruxton R Black will get power from the same 1200cc, parallel twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 96 bhp and 112 Nm.

Braking on the Triumph Thruxton R is done with the help of twin 310mm disc brakes up front along with a single 220mm disc brake at the rear. A dual channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is on offer as standard for added safety and convenience. Triumph Motorcycles offers blacked out versions of its multiple Bonneville offerings and the T120 Black and Bobber Black are few examples. However, none of them are on sale in India. Having said that, it is quite unlikely that the Thruxton R Black will also head to the Indian shores. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!

Image Source: MCN