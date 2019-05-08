New 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC India launch date out! Key facts on this tech brimmed off-roader

Triumph Motorcycles India is all set to launch the Scrambler 1200 XC in India on 23rd May. India will only get the XC variant of the 1200 Scrambler. The motorcycle is available in two variants namely XC and XE. The upcoming Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC is essentially an adventure bike in a modern classic attire. In terms of electronics, the upcoming Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC gets all the latest bells and whistles that you would expect from a bike of this price point. For instance, the bike gets a ride-by-wire throttle for crisper throttle response and seamless power delivery.

Moreover, the Scrambler 1200 XC has heated grips, keyless ignition, USB charger and cruise control system. This Triumph also gets a highly informative TFT instrument cluster that supports Google’s turn-by-turn navigation along with GoPro integration. The console comes with two design themes that can be customised as per the preferences of the rider. Other added features on the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC include keyless ignition and torque assist clutch. In order to carry out hassle free off-roading, the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC gets long travel suspension along with spoke rims paired with Metzeler Tourance tyres that are tubeless.

The motorcycle also gets an IMU along with a cornering ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) for better safety and convenience of the rider. The Scrambler 1200 XC will get power from Triumph's retuned 1200cc, parallel twin engine that is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 90 bhp and 110 Nm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine gets six riding modes and there is a traction control on offer as well. The upcoming Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC is expected to be launched in India close to the Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. Stay tuned for more updates!

