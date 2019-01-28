New 2019 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT launched at a price of Rs 7.46 lakh: Gets styling, features update

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd has launched the new 2019 V-Strom 650 XT in India. The updated model gets new graphics along with hazard lights and side reflectors. The new 2019 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT has been launched in India at a price of Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new model is available in two color options namely Champion Yellow No.2 and Pearl Glacier White. Powering the new Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT is the same 645cc, V-twin engine that is good for churning out a maximum power output of 63 bhp. The fuel injected engine is mated to a six-speed transmission system.

Braking duties on the new Suzuki V-Strom 650 are taken care of with the help of twin 310mm disc brakes up front along with a single 260mm disc brake at the rear. An ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard with the motorcycle for added safety. The suspension system of the Suzuki V-Strom 650 comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a rear monoshock. The kerb weight of the motorcycle is 214 kg and the fuel tank has a total capacity of 20 litres favouring long distance rides. The V-Strom 650 also gets a three-mode traction control system. The motorcycle has a digital-analog instrument cluster with an easy to read layout.

Commenting on the launch of the new 2019 Suzuki V-Strom 650, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said that the company has received an overwhelming response since the launch of Suzuki V-Strom 650XT last year and it wishes to continue the momentum and win the hearts of the customer in 2019 as well. Suzuki is delighted to introduce the 2019 edition of Suzuki V-Strom 650XT which comes in added with features and will add to the attractiveness of this very capable motorcycle.

The 2019 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT primarily challenges the likes of Kawasaki Versys 650 in the segment. Stay tuned for more updates.