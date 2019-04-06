New 2019 Suzuki Intruder launched at a price of Rs 1.08 lakh: Here’s what’s new!

The new 2019 Suzuki Intruder has been launched in India at a price of Rs 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company said in a press statement that the new 2019 Suzuki Intruder gets an updated gear shift design along with an improvised brake pedal. The new 2019 Suzuki Intruder gets the same 155cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 14.8 bhp and 14 Nm. Braking duties on the Suzuki Intruder are taken care of with the help of a 266mm disc brake up front along with a 240mm disc brake at the rear.

A single channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is on offer for additional safety and convenience. The suspension system on the motorcycle comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a monoshock at the rear. The Intruder gets a fully digital instrument cluster with an easy to read layout. The new Suzuki Intruder has been launched in a new shade namely Metallic Matte Titanium Silver.

Commenting on the launch of the 2019 Suzuki Intruder, Devashish Handa, Vice President, SMIPL, said that the company is delighted to start the new fiscal year with the launch of new Intruder which will fascinate the customers for a relaxed ride. With its modern-day design and premium appeal, Suzuki Intruder is an apt motorcycle for all the cruiser lovers in the country. He added that the 20019 Suzuki Intruder will offer a soothing daily commute as well as short weekend rides.

The Suzuki Intruder is one of the most comfortable motorcycles in the 150cc segment. However, the bike failed to do any wonders for the company as its quirky design was accepted among the masses. While the new updates does not bring any change in design, it has to be seen if the story of the new 2019 model remains the same or not.