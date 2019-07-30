New 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 250 introduced with Ninja 400 inspired styling & keyless ignition

The new 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 250 has been unveiled at the 2019 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) very recently. The quarter-litre supersports gets Ninja 400 inspired styling that makes it look more desirable than before. All thanks to this, the Kawasaki Ninja 250 now gets the same aggressive design language along with sleek looking LED split headlamp up front. Apart from this, the bike gets clip-on handlebars, muscular fuel tank and a sharp tail end. Moreover, the bike gets a similar instrument cluster as the Ninja 400 with a digital-analog layout.

Powering the Kawasaki Ninja 250 is a 249cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 38hp and 23.5Nm. The suspension duties on the Kawasaki Ninja 250 are taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a rear monoshock. The motorcycle comes to a halt with the help of a disc brake installed at both ends and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard for additional safety and more effective braking.

One of the biggest highlights on the new 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 250 is that it comes with a smart key, which is basically a keyless ignition system. The KIPASS (Kawasaki's Intelligent Proximity Activation Start System) technology activates the main key and handlebars with the help of a remote. Kawasaki has revealed the prices of the new Ninja 250 in the Indonesian market. The red colour option is available at a price of Rp 75,500,000 while the KRT Edition retails at Rp 75,000,000 The non-ABS, black-green colour option, on the other hand, is priced at IDR 67,800,000. As far as India launch is concerned, it is quite unlikely that the new 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 250 will make its way here considering its higher price tag.

