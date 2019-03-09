New 2019 Honda Grazia launched at a price of Rs 64,668: Here’s what all has changed

Honda Grazia has been updated for the year 2019. Before you get any excited, let us tell you that the update is all about cosmetic touchups and is limited to the DX variant only, which is the top end variant of the scooter. All thanks to the new update, the Honda Grazia now sees a nominal price hike of Rs 300. As a part of the new update, the 2019 Honda Grazia gets new decals on the front apron with 'DX' lettering. Apart from this, the scooter gets a new colour option namely Pearl Siren Blue. With the price hike, the 2019 Honda Grazia DX will now cost Rs 64,668 (ex-showroom, Delhi) while prices for the drum and drum alloy trims remain the same. There are no mechanical changes on the scooter.

Powering the 2019 Honda Grazia 125 is the same 124.9cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 8.5 bhp and 10.5 Nm. Braking on the Honda Grazia is done with the help of 130mm drum brakes at both ends. The scooter also gets an optional 190mm disc brake up front for better stopping power. The scooter comes with CBS (Combined Braking System), a mechanism that minimises chances of skidding and offers more effective braking.

Honda Grazia comes with a fuel tank having 5.3-litre capacity. The scooter rides on 12-inch wheel up front along with a 10-inch wheel at the rear. In terms of features, the Grazia gets LED headlamp, fully digital instrument cluster, front glove box with mobile charging provision and lots more. The Honda Grazia is one of the sportiest looking scooters in the segment. The scooter gets sharp creases and lines across the body that make it look aggressive when viewed from almost every angle. The Grazia challenges the likes of TVS Ntorq 125, Aprilia SR 125 and Suzuki Access 125 in the segment.

