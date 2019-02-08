New 2019 Honda CBR400R breaks cover: Here’s why Kawasaki Ninja 400 should watch out!

The new Honda CBR400R has finally been revealed and the new model has been derived from its elder sibling - the CBR500R. However, before you set your pulses racing, the bad news is that the Honda CBR400R is currently only meant for the global markets only and the bike will not make it India anytime soon. The new Honda CBR400R gets power from a 399cc, parallel twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel injected engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 46 bhp and 38 Nm. The gearbox gets a slipper clutch as well. The exhaust of this motorcycle is designed by Honda Racing and hence, you can expect a better exhaust note than a regular unit. Take a glance at the motorcycle and you will instantly notice that the new Honda CBR400R takes design inspiration from the Fireblade. The front end of the motorcycle gets twin full LED headlamps that aim to offer better illumination than conventional units.

The motorcycle has been fitted with a 17-litre fuel tank and tips the scale at 192 kg. The suspension system of the new Honda CBR400R comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a rear monoshock. In terms of features, the bike gets a fully digital instrument cluster and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is on offer as a standard fitment for added safety. The CBR400R rides on 120/70-R17 front and 160/60-R16 rear tyres with black alloy wheels.

The new Honda CBR400R primarily goes up against the likes of Kawasaki Ninja 400 in the segment. In Japan, the motorcycle has been priced at 7,93,800 Yen that translates to Rs 5.16 lakh as per the Indian currency. The bike will be available in three colours namely Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Grand Prix Red and Pearl Glare White. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates!