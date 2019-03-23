New 2019 Hero Pleasure spied with Alia Bhatt during TVC shoot: Activa-i rival launch soon?

The new 2019 Hero Pleasure has been recently snapped during a TV commercial shoot. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, the company's brand ambassador can be seen alongside the upcoming product. The scooter has been spotted completely undisguised and can be seen with some significant updates in comparison to the existing model. The biggest visual change can be seen up front where the headlamp gets bigger with a more retro like feel. The front apron has also been revised and one can see clear lens turning winkers integrated on the same. The side panels also look new and the tail end sees some alterations as well in favour of a fresher look.

The instrument cluster on the new Hero Pleasure is also expected to be revised and the new unit is expected to offer more information than before and it might be a fully digital unit as well. Other noteworthy and expected features to include LED headlamp, mobile charging port, boot light and more. Powering the new Hero Pleasure will most likely be the same 102cc engine that powers the existing model. The engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 6.9 bhp and 8.1 Nm. The top speed of the scooter is rated at 77 kmph.

All thanks to the upcoming safety norms, the new Pleasure will come with IBS (Integrated Braking System) technology for better safety. Hero MotoCorp might also introduce its i3s technology on the upcoming Pleasure facelift with an aim to better the fuel efficiency. The launch of the new 2019 Hero Pleasure seems imminent and the new model might be priced slightly higher than the existing model, courtesy the added features on offer. Currently, the Hero Pleasure is priced at Rs 45,100 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the female-oriented scooter primarily challenges the likes of Honda Activa-i and Suzuki Let's in the segment.

Image Source: Facebook