New 2019 Hero Pleasure, Maestro Edge 125 launched: Price, features and why you should buy

Hero MotoCorp has launched two scooters in India namely Maestro Edge 125 and all new Pleasure. With the two latest products, the company has launched a total of five two-wheelers in the country this month. Both these scooters get some significant updates in design and features over the previous models. While the Maestro Edge 125 has been launched at a price of Rs 58,500, the new Pleasure can be yours for Rs 47,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Hero Maestro Edge 125 was showcased for the first time at the 2018 auto expo.

The scooter borrows its design cues and styling from its 110cc sibling. Powering the 2019 Hero Maestro Edge 125 is an engine that sheds out respective power and torque outputs of 8.7 bhp and 10.2 Nm. The engine is the same unit that powers the Destini 125. This cooter comes with the i3S technology which is also available in the Destini 125. In addition to this, it also comes with fuel-injection technology, making it the first scooter in India to offer the same.

The scooter gets features like an all Led headlamp, digital-analogue instrument cluster with fuel-indicator, mobile charging port with boot-camp, external fuel filling and more. In addition to all this, the Maestro Edge 125 comes with a front disk brake. With this, it has become with first Hero scooter to be available with this feature.

Speaking of the second offering, the new 2019 Hero Pleasure is a major departure from the outgoing model in terms of design. This is the first major update to the scooter since it was first launched in 2006. The Pleasure now gets a more powerful 110cc engine compared to a 102cc motor that used to run it previously. This engine is capable of churning out 8 Bhp of power along with 8 Nm of peak torque.

The new 2019 Hero Pleasure is now a better and more well-rounded package as it gets features like boot-lamp, open glove box, front mobile charger, longer seat with dual texture, integrated braking system to name a few. The 2019 Pleasure will be available with an option of 7 colour schemes. These are matter green, matte red, red, blue, black grey and white.

The new Hero Maestro Edge 125 will challenge the likes of Suzuki Access 125 and Honda Activa 125 in the segment. On the other hand, the new 2019 Hero Pleasure will primarily go up against the Honda Activa i, TVS Jupiter and Yamaha Fascino. We will be riding both these scooters tomorrow, so stay tuned for the first ride review.