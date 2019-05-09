New 2019 Hero Maestro Edge 125, Pleasure India launch date out! Here’s what to expect

Hero MotoCorp will be launching two new scooters in India on 13th May. The two scooters in question are the Maestro Edge 125 and the new Pleasure. With this, the company will have a total of five launches this month. Earlier this month, Hero launched three 200cc motorcycles in India namely XPulse 200, XPulse 200T and the Xtreme 200S. All three were launched with competitive price tags and hence, decent pricing is also expected for the upcoming scooters. The company's invite says that it will be 'injecting new technology and style' into its upcoming scooters, which makes us believe that the upcoming offerings will be high on features and tech.

Starting with the Hero Maestro Edge 125, the scooter was showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2018 and its styling is similar to that of its 110cc sibling. The upcoming Hero Maestro Edge 125 will get power from the same 125cc engine that powers the Destini 125. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 10.2 Nm.

On the other hand, the new 2019 Hero Pleasure will get a major overhaul in design and the spy image of the same was leaked a few days back when it was snapped during a TVC shoot with Alia Bhatt. The new Pleasure might get a new 110cc engine in comparison to the 102cc mill on the present day model. Both these scooters are expected to be launched with features like LED headlamp, digital-analog instrument cluster and more. The two scooters will also get the company's i3s technology for fuel saving. Under this mechanism, the engine shuts down automatically when the engine is in idle for over 5 seconds and comes back to life once you press the brake lever.

The new 2019 Hero Maestro Edge 125 and Hero Pleasure are expected to be launched in India at considerably higher prices compared to their standard counterparts. More details on the new Hero Maestro Edge 125 and the new Pleasure to be out on 13th May, so stay tuned with us for all the action.

