New 2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special, Forty-Eight Special India launch date out: Changes explained!

The new 2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special and Forty-Eight Special motorcycles will be launched in India on 14th March. The two motorcycles made their global debut last year. Harley-Davidson had announced that it will launch as many as 100 motorcycles over the course of the next five years. With that being said, the company looks aggressive when it comes to its upcoming product strategies. Starting with the new 2019 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special, the motorcycle gets a bigger 1,200cc Evolution engine. Apart from the bigger engine, the motorcycle gets new graphics with an aim to look better than the outgoing model. The new Forty-Eight Special also gets plenty of chrome that makes it look more premium and upmarket when compared to the existing Forty-Eight. The new model gets a more upright handlebar that aims to offer a comfortable riding position. The 1202cc, Evolution engine on the Forty-Eight Special is good for producing a peak torque output of 98 Nm. The new 2019 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special is expected to be launched in India at a price of a little over Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

MY19 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special

Speaking of the new 2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special, this one gets a bigger displacement engine as well. Apart from this, the new model gets a touchscreen infotainment system as well that steps up the convenience and desirability factors. Powering this motorcycle is a 1,868cc, Milwaukee Eight 114 V-twin engine that is good for developing a maximum torque of 165 Nm. The new Street Glide Special tips the scales at 380 kgs and is apt for long distance touring. The new 2019 model will arrive in India via the CBU (Completely Built Unit) route and is expected to be launched here close to the Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

