New 2019 Ducati Desmosedici looks striking! List of changes on Ducati’s MotoGP bike

Ducati has just taken the wraps off the new Desmosedici for the 2019 season. As one can see in the pictures, Ducati's new MotoGP track weapon now has more red that has taken the place of white and grey from the previous model. Ducati says that the motorcycle is not just about visual updates as there are significant changes under the skin too. The motorcycle was unveiled in the presence of Andrea Dovizioso along with Danilo Petrucci. Apart from them, Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO, Gigi Dall'Igna, team's general manager and Ducati's test rider Michele Pirro were also present at the unveiling event. One significant change in the new Ducati Desmosedici is the new 'Mission Winnow' stickering. With this, the official team name has also been changed to Mission Winnow Ducati.

2019 Ducati Desmosedici with team's riders

For starters, 'Mission Winnow' is a slogan by Philip Morris that means discarding old approaches, learn from the mistakes of the past and use them in shaping the future. Commenting on the unveiling of the new Desmo, Claudio Domenicali said that the evolution covers all areas, such as aerodynamic, chassis, electronics, and the engine has also been updated with more horsepower. He added that the goal for the team has been the same for some years now, it’s to fight for the world championship. He concluded his statement by saying that for sure Ducati are not favourites, but it will try harder to make 2019 a wonderful year for the Ducatisti.

2019 Ducati Desmosedici gets more power

The new 2019 Ducati Desmosedici broke cover at an event at the Philip Morris R&D Cube in Neuchatel, Switzerland. The new Desmosedici will make its debut through Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci early next month during the first official pre-season test of this year in Sepang. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!