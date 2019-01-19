New 2019 BMW R 1250 GS range launched in India: More power, better features on BMW’s flagship ADV

BMW Motorrad has launched the all-new BMW R 1250 GS range in India. The new range comprises of four models with prices starting at Rs 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-new BMW R 1250 GS and the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure arrives via the Completely Built-Up route (CBU) and bookings for the same have begun at the company's dealerships across India. Compared to the previous model, the new BMW R 1250 GS range gets a bigger displacement engine, twin cylinder, Boxer engine that produces a maximum power output of 136 bhp while the peak torque output is rated at 143 Nm.

2019 BMW R 1250 GS gets a bigger engine

The new BMW R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure come with two riding modes as standard along with Hill-start control and Automatic Stability control. If you opt for the optional comfort package, you get bits like heated grips, tyre pressure control and chrome plated exhaust. The company also offers a Dynamic package that offers LED turning blinkers, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, ABS Pro and a lot more. The instrument cluster for the new BMW R 1250 GS is now a 6.5-inch TFT display that also supports phone connectivity via Bluetooth. The touring package gets Dynamic ESA, Keyless Ride, cruise control, center stand and case holders on both left and right sides.

Here is the ex-showroom pricing of the new 2019 BMW 1250 GS range for India:

BMW R 1250 GS Standard INR 16,85,000 BMW R 1250 GS Pro INR 20,05,000 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Standard INR 18,25,000 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Pro INR 21,95,000

Commenting on the launch of new models, Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels, President (act.), BMW Group India, said that BMW Motorrad GS models offer distinctive, powerful and reliable propulsion when it comes to setting off on an extended tour or a long-distance journey – or simply enjoying the satisfying pleasure of a short weekend trip. Whether in the city, on the motorway, or off-road, the all-new BMW R 1250 GS gives greater freedom and riding pleasure. The all-new BMW R 1250 GS Adventure is built for challenges. He concluded his statement by saying that no matter whether it is tarmac roads, gravel tracks or rough terrain, the large-capacity GS Adventure gets its riders safely to their destination.

Stay tuned for more updates.