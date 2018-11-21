New 2019 Bajaj Pulsar 220F ABS spied testing: Here’s what to expect

The new 2019 Bajaj Pulsar 220F ABS version has been spotted testing recently. Snapped by Thrust Zone, the test mule wore heavy camouflage and hence, the exact visual changes are still unknown at the moment. The new model will have the same silhouette as the current generation model and major design changes are not expected. However, the report states that the bike gets a new tail end along with redesigned side panels for a fresh look. The report states that the new 2019 Bajaj Pulsar 220F ABS will be BS-VI compliant. If this turns out to be true, the motorcycle will have revised power and torque outputs and the figures will be slightly lesser than the current model.

At present, the Bajaj Pulsar 220F gets power from a 220cc, oil cooled engine that is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 20.6 bhp and 18.5 Nm. Gearbox is a five-speed unit. Apart from a BS-VI engine, the upcoming 2019 Bajaj Pulsar 220F will come with an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) for added safety and a more effective braking. In case you have been living under a rock, all two-wheelers having an engine displacement of 125cc and above need to have an ABS mandatorily starting April 2019 in the interest of public safety. The new Bajaj Pulsar 220F will most likely be launched at a slightly higher price than the existing model. Apart from a new BS-VI compliant engine, the bike might get some new features in the form of a revised instrument cluster, new graphics and more.

Bajaj Pulsar has been one of the blockbusters for the company that is still going strong after over a decade of its inception in India. With the entry of multiple newcomers in the segment, the popularity of the Pulsar 220F has sure seen a decline but there are still many who pick the 'Fastest Indian' over anything else in the market. The update is expected to better the sales of the motorcycle to some extent and it would be interesting to see what all exact changes Bajaj implements in the bike to keep the numbers going.

Image Source: Thrust Zone