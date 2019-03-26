New 2019 Bajaj Platina 100 KS launched at a price of Rs 40,500: Styling, mechanical changes

Bajaj Auto has announced the launch of the new Platina 100 Kick Start (KS) in India. The new model has been launched in the country at a price of Rs 40,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Bajaj Platina 100 KS will be available at the company's dealerships across India in two colours options namely Ebony black with silver decals and Cocktail wine red. Powering the Bajaj Platina 100 KS is a 102cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a four-speed transmission. The engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 7.9 bhp and 8.3 Nm.

The motorcycle comes to a halt with the help of 110mm drum brakes at both ends. The new variant also gets CBS (Combi Brake System) that offers safe and more effective braking. Suspension duties on the new Bajaj Platina 100 KS are taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks up front along with SNS (Spring in Spring) shock absorbers at the rear that claim to offer better comfort than regular units. The motorcycle gets a simple design and the angular headlamp up front has an LED DRL (Daytime Running Light).

The Bajaj Platina 100 KS also gets attractive graphics that make the bike look desirable. The instrument cluster of the motorcycle gets a basic analogue unit that shows all the necessary information. The Platina has been one of the best selling motorcycles and an important product for Bajaj for years now. With the introduction of CBS, the bike gets safer that only adds to its value.

Commenting on the launch of the new variant, Sarang Kanade, President Motorcycle Business said that the Platina is known for delivering supreme comfort along with great mileage to commuters. He added that with the introduction of the Platina 100KS, the company is now able to offer great value at an unbeatable price point.

