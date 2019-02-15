New 2019 Bajaj Dominar to be more powerful than before: Brochure images reveal additional details

The new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 is set to be launched in India in the coming days. Ahead of the official launch, the brochure images of the motorcycle have leaked on the internet. According to the leaked images, the new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 will come with an increased power output of 39.9 PS as compared to 35 PS on the present day model. The torque output, however, remains the same on the new model at 35 Nm. Another change on the new model that you must have already noticed is the inclusion of inverted forks up front as against conventional telescopic units on the model currently on sale. The instrument cluster of the motorcycle has also been revised and it will show a lot of additional information in the form of alert messages compared to the warning lights at present.

The exhaust of the new Bajaj Dominar 400 is now a twin port unit and one of the leaked videos confirmed that the bike will offer a better exhaust note than before. In terms of dimensions, the new model will be slightly wider compared to the outgoing model at 836mm compared to 813mm previously. All thanks to the changes and new features, the motorcycle has also witnessed a slight addition in weight. According to the leaked brochure, the 2019 model will have a total kerb weight of 184.5 kg compared to 182 kg weight of the existing Dominar.

The new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 should make its entry to the market this month. The new model is expected to demand a premium of at least Rs 15,000 over the outgoing model. Bajaj Dominar 400 has not been able to do wonders for the company and the bike has always stayed away from the target that the company had set. A few weeks back, the company had discontinued the non-ABS variant of the Dominar 400 and that leaves only the ABS trim on sale at Rs 1.63 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

More details on the new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 are expected to spill soon, so stay tuned for all the updates!

Image Source: Hyperrider.in