New 2019 Bajaj Dominar clearest images reveal new colour option: Launching next month

The new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 is all set to be launched in India in the coming weeks. The Pune based manufacturer had already revealed the motorcycle a few days back in a video at a press conference. Now, a couple of latest pictures of the new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 are doing rounds on the internet. While the bike featured in the company's TVC and the official website is in red, the fresh pictures reveal that the new model will get a white shade as well. The new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 will primarily come with three major changes. First, the new model will get inverted forks up front instead of conventional telescopic forks on the existing model. Apart from this, the bike will come with a twin-port exhaust set up that will produce a throatier note than before. The instrument cluster of the new Dominar has also been revised and the new unit has more information on offer.

2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 launch next month

Some previously leaked images of the new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 also suggested that the bike will come with different rear view mirrors having a new design. Furthermore, one can see in the images that the front disc is now located on the left side of the wheel against right on the present day model. Powering the new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 is the same 373cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine linked to a six-speed gearbox. The fuel injected engine is expected to get slightly different power and torque outputs against the existing 34.5 bhp and 35 Nm respectively. A slipper clutch will also be on offer.

The bike will get dual disc brakes and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) will be offered as standard for added safety and convenience. Sales of the Bajaj Dominar 400 have been on an all-time low and far from the company's expected 10,000 units a month. In such a case, the launch of the new model might help in attracting more customers. The new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 is expected to be launched in India next month at a premium of at least Rs 10,000 over the existing model.

