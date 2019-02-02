New 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 to get Kawasaki-inspired green colour option: Launch expected this month

The new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 is all set to be launched in India in the coming weeks. The motorcycle has been snapped in a green colour recently while rolling out of a production line. This will be the first time that the company's flagship motorcycle will be getting the said shade. A few days back, the 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 was revealed in the company's new promotional video that unwraps the brand's new identity. The red shade for the new Dominar was given the prominence in the said video and the bike can be seen in the same shade on the company's official website for India as well. Following this, the bike appeared completely undisguised in white colour that used to be on offer with the motorcycle but has now been discontinued.

2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 to get 3 major changes

Powering the new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 will be the same 373cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected motor is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 34.5 bhp and 35 Nm in the existing model. The figures might see a slight revision in favour of better performance. Apart from this, the new Dominar 400 will get a revised instrument cluster that will pack in more information than before.

Another major change in the new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 is the twin port exhaust set up that produces a throatier note than before. Sales of the Bajaj Dominar have been on an all-time low in India. With that being said, the new model, if priced well, might do the much-needed trick for the manufacturer. The non-ABS variant of the Dominar was discontinued in India a few weeks back that only leaves the ABS trim on sale at present. The latter is currently available at a price of Rs 1.63 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new model is expected to demand a considerable premium over the price of the existing model, courtesy the added features on offer.

Image Source: Facebook