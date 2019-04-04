New 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 launched at a price of Rs 1.73 lakh: More power, better features

Bajaj Auto has officially launched the new Dominar 400 in India at a price of Rs 1,73,870 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new model gets significant updates over the previous model along with a bump in power output. The bike is now available across the company's dealerships in India in two colour options namely Aurora Green and Vine Black. Deliveries for the same have started with bookings having opened a few days back.

Powering the new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 is the same 373cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine linked to a six-speed gearbox. The engine now develops an increased power output of 40 bhp while the peak torque remains the same at 35 Nm. During the first ride, we found out that the engine not only feels more eager now but also has significantly lesser vibrations compared to the previous model.

Another significant update on the new Dominar is the adoption of 43mm inverted forks upfront and hence, the bike ditches the conventional telescopic forks from the previous model. The bike also comes with a redesigned instrument cluster that now packs in more information. The new 2019 model gets bungee straps under the seat that offers convenience during long distance touring as these help in holding your luggage. Braking duties are taken care of with the help of disc brakes at both ends and a dual channel ABS is on offer as a standard for better safety.

Commenting on the launch of the new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400, Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto Ltd said that Dominar 400 has been able to create a strong following for itself and has become the preferred choice for city riders and long distance tourers, alike. He added that the customers have pushed the bike into extreme long distance and challenging geographies with aplomb, which inspired the brand to strengthen the sports tourer credentials in the new Dominar.

