New 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 details officially out! Now more powerful and feature rich

The new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 is set to be launched in India very soon. Bajaj's flagship motorcycle has received multiple cosmetic and performance updates in its latest avatar. To start with, the engine on the new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 gets the same 373cc engine but it has been retuned for better power output. In comparison to 35 bhp on the previous model, the engine on the new Dominar churns out 39.9 bhp, accounting for almost 5 bhp more bump in power. Also, the engine on the new model gets a DOHC set up that promises reduced vibrations compared to the outgoing model. Furthermore, the exhaust is now a double barrel unit that sounds much throatier than before. The instrument cluster of the new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 has also been revised and the new unit displays more information than before.

2019 Bajaj Dominar gets a revised instrument cluster

The secondary display on the fuel tank is now an LCD unit that shows information like gear position indicator, trip info and time. The primary display now shows some information in the form of message for the engine kill switch, side stand position and more. Another major update on the new Dominar is the inclusion of inverted forks up front as against conventional telescopic forks on the existing model. The new model also gets bungee straps under the pillion seat that offer convenience during long distance trips.

2019 Bajaj Dominar sounds throatier than before

The headlamp design has also been changed and the side stand is now a forged steel unit. Furthermore, the design of the rear view mirrors has also been changed on the new Dominar. The prices for the new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 are yet to be announced and we are expecting a price of close to Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison, the outgoing model is currently on sale at a price of Rs 1.63 lakh. The 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 gets a new colour option that goes by the name Auroral Green. The official price announcement will take place in the next two weeks so stay tuned with us for all the updates.