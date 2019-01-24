New 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 revealed: India launch soon

The new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 can now be seen on the company's official website for India. Apart from this, the motorcycle has been featured in the company's latest promotional video that aims to give a new tagline to Bajaj - The World's favourite Indian. The new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 will primarily get three major changes. First and foremost, the bike will get upside down forks at the front instead of conventional telescopic forks in the existing model. The motorcycle will also get a twin port exhaust system that will produce a throatier sound than before. Last, the bike will get a more informative instrument cluster with some added bits. Zigwheels has reported that the new model will be launched in India in February 2019.

Powering the 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 will be the same 373cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine on the existing model is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 35 hp and 35 Nm. The motorcycle gets a 320mm disc brake up front along with a 230mm disc brake at the rear. A dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is on offer for added safety and more effective braking. Bajaj had already discontinued the non-ABS model of the Dominar 400 a few weeks back. The sales of the motorcycle have not been satisfactory and the Dominar did not even meet half the target set by Bajaj.

With that being said, the updated 2019 model might do the trick for the company and if priced well, the bike might really attract the numbers which Bajaj Auto is looking at. The new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 is expected to come at a premium of at least Rs 10,000 over the existing model. More details on the new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 expected to be out very soon.

